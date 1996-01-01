Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
2:38 minutes
Problem 3b
Textbook Question

Arm muscles and leg muscles are arranged in antagonistic pairs. How does this affect their functioning? a. It provides a backup if one of the muscles is injured. b. One muscle of the pair pushes while the other pulls. c. A single motor neuron can control both of them. d. It allows the muscles to produce opposing movements.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:08m

Watch next

Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.