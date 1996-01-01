Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
1:52 minutes
Problem 1b
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements regarding control of muscle tissue is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F All skeletal muscles are voluntary. T/F Cardiac muscle is involuntary. T/F Some smooth muscle tissues are voluntary and others are involuntary. T/F Parasympathetic and sympathetic neurons innervate skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissues.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:08m

Watch next

Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.