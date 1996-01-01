Which of the following statements regarding control of muscle tissue is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F All skeletal muscles are voluntary.
T/F Cardiac muscle is involuntary.
T/F Some smooth muscle tissues are voluntary and others are involuntary.
T/F Parasympathetic and sympathetic neurons innervate skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissues.
