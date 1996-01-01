In muscle cells, myosin molecules continue moving along actin molecules as long as
a. ATP is present and troponin is not bound to Ca2+.
b. ADP is present and tropomyosin is released from intracellular stores.
c. ADP is present and the intracellular acetylcholine level is high.
d. ATP is present and the intracellular Ca2+ concentration is high
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter