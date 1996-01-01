Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
Problem 2b
In muscle cells, myosin molecules continue moving along actin molecules as long as a. ATP is present and troponin is not bound to Ca2+. b. ADP is present and tropomyosin is released from intracellular stores. c. ADP is present and the intracellular acetylcholine level is high. d. ATP is present and the intracellular Ca2+ concentration is high

