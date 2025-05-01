In an experiment measuring cellular respiration, how does increasing the number of seeds in a sealed chamber affect the rate of respiration measured by oxygen consumption?
A
The rate of respiration stops completely as more seeds are added.
B
The rate of respiration increases because more seeds collectively consume more oxygen.
C
The rate of respiration remains unchanged regardless of the number of seeds.
D
The rate of respiration decreases because the seeds compete for oxygen.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. Oxygen consumption is a direct indicator of the rate of respiration.
Consider the experimental setup: In a sealed chamber, seeds are actively respiring, consuming oxygen and producing carbon dioxide. The number of seeds directly impacts the total oxygen demand in the chamber.
Analyze the relationship between the number of seeds and oxygen consumption: Each seed contributes to the overall respiration rate. Increasing the number of seeds increases the collective oxygen consumption because more cells are undergoing respiration.
Evaluate the options provided: The correct answer should align with the biological principle that more seeds collectively consume more oxygen, leading to an increased rate of respiration. The other options can be ruled out based on the understanding of cellular respiration dynamics.
Conclude that the rate of respiration increases with the number of seeds because the total oxygen consumption is proportional to the number of actively respiring seeds in the chamber.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason