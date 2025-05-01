Which cells are primarily responsible for the transportation of oxygen in the human body?
A
Platelets (thrombocytes)
B
Neurons
C
White blood cells (leukocytes)
D
Red blood cells (erythrocytes)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each cell type mentioned in the problem: Platelets (thrombocytes) are involved in blood clotting, neurons are responsible for transmitting nerve signals, and white blood cells (leukocytes) play a role in immune defense.
Recall the primary function of red blood cells (erythrocytes): They are specialized for transporting oxygen throughout the body.
Learn about hemoglobin, the protein found in red blood cells: Hemoglobin binds oxygen molecules in the lungs and releases them in tissues where oxygen is needed.
Recognize the structural adaptation of red blood cells: Their biconcave shape increases surface area for efficient oxygen exchange, and they lack a nucleus to maximize space for hemoglobin.
Conclude that red blood cells (erythrocytes) are the correct answer because they are uniquely designed for oxygen transport, unlike the other cell types listed.
