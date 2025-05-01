Eliminate incorrect options: A vestigial structure refers to a reduced or non-functional trait, which does not apply here since the limbs in both birds and mammals are functional. An analogous trait arises from convergent evolution, where unrelated species develop similar traits due to similar environmental pressures, but this is not the case here as the limbs are inherited from a common ancestor. Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies in a population, which is unrelated to the shared trait of four limbs.