Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The discipline that applies ecological principles to returning degraded ecosystems to a more natural state is known as a. restoration ecology. b. thermodynamics. c. eutrophication. d. biogeochemistry.

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.