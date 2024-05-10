53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
What is a biodiversity 'hotspot'? a. an area where an all-taxon survey is under way b. an area where an environmental sequencing study has been completed c. a habitat with high NPP d. an area with high species richness and high threat to those species
