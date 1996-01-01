Explain why it would be impossible for a gorilla the size of King Kong to have fur. (Your answer should explain how the surface area to volume ratio of a normal-sized gorilla would compare to Kong’s; relate this to the role of surface area and volume in heat generation and heat transfer, and consider the function of fur.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Thermoregulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter