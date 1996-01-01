Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology38. Animal Form and FunctionThermoregulation
2:48 minutes
Problem 14
You are in a room of empty chairs. As the chairs fill with people, you become hotter and hotter. A ceiling fan is turned on, and you feel cooler. You gained heat by _________ and lost heat to the environment by _________ . a. conduction … convection b. radiation … convection c. radiation … conduction d. convection … radiation

9:51m

