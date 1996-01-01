You are in a room of empty chairs. As the chairs fill with people, you become hotter and hotter. A ceiling fan is turned on, and you feel cooler. You gained heat by _________ and lost heat to the environment by _________ .
a. conduction … convection
b. radiation … convection
c. radiation … conduction
d. convection … radiation
