General Biology38. Animal Form and FunctionThermoregulation
Problem 11b
After a long, hot run together, your friend tells you that you should dunk your head into a cooler of water to lower your body temperature more rapidly, rather than sitting and waiting to cool down. What do you think? Form a hypothesis about how the ice-cold water might affect the rate at which your body temperature returns to normal. How could you test your hypothesis?

