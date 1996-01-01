Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

In the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, a heating phase and a cooling phase alternate. An original sample of DNA would have to pass through how many total rounds of heating and cooling before a sample is increased eight times in quantity?

