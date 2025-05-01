Analyze each option: (1) Bilateral symmetry is a major evolutionary trait that allowed for more complex body structures and movement, contributing to diversification. (2) Hox genes are critical in determining body plans and are directly linked to the evolution of diverse animal forms. (3) Multicellularity is a foundational trait that allowed for the development of complex organisms, including animals. (4) Photosynthetic pigments, however, are primarily associated with plants and algae, not animals, and are unrelated to animal diversification.