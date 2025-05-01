Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the first option incorrectly lists $\mathrm{CO_2}$ as a reactant instead of $\mathrm{O_2}$. The third option represents photosynthesis, not cellular respiration, as it shows the production of glucose and oxygen. The fourth option incorrectly lists $\mathrm{H_2O}$ as a reactant instead of $\mathrm{O_2}$.