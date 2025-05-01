Step 2: In anaerobic conditions, pyruvate is reduced to lactate. This occurs because oxygen is not available to act as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain. NADH donates electrons to pyruvate, converting it into lactate (C₃H₆O₃) and regenerating NAD⁺, which is essential for glycolysis to continue. The chemical equation for this step is: Pyruvate 3 → Lactate 3