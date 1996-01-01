Bird guides once listed the myrtle warbler and Audubon’s warbler as distinct species that lived side by side in parts of their ranges. However, recent books show them as eastern and western forms of a single species, the yellow-rumped warbler. Most likely, it has been found that these two kinds of warblers
a. live in similar habitats and eat similar foods.
b. interbreed often in nature, and the offspring are viable and fertile.
c. are almost identical in appearance.
d. have many genes in common.
