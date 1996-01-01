Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive barrier?
a. One Ceanothus shrub lives on acid soil, another on alkaline soil.
b. Mallard and pintail ducks mate at different times of year.
c. Two species of leopard frogs have different mating calls.
d. Hybrid offspring of two species of jimsonweeds always die before reproducing.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Biological Species with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter