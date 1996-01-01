Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology23. SpeciationSpecies
Problem 6c
Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive barrier? a. One Ceanothus shrub lives on acid soil, another on alkaline soil. b. Mallard and pintail ducks mate at different times of year. c. Two species of leopard frogs have different mating calls. d. Hybrid offspring of two species of jimsonweeds always die before reproducing.

