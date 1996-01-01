When the ranges of two different species meet, a stable “hybrid zone” occupied by hybrid individuals may form. How is this possible?
a. Two diverged populations are capable of mating and producing viable and fertile offspring.
b. Hybrid individuals are always allopolyploid and are thus unable to mate with either of the original species.
c. Hybrid individuals may have reduced fitness and thus be strongly selected against.
d. One species has a selective advantage, so as hybridization continues, the other species will go extinct.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Biological Species with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter