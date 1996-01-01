Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology23. SpeciationSpecies
0:39 minutes
Problem 5e
Textbook Question

When the ranges of two different species meet, a stable “hybrid zone” occupied by hybrid individuals may form. How is this possible? a. Two diverged populations are capable of mating and producing viable and fertile offspring. b. Hybrid individuals are always allopolyploid and are thus unable to mate with either of the original species. c. Hybrid individuals may have reduced fitness and thus be strongly selected against. d. One species has a selective advantage, so as hybridization continues, the other species will go extinct.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:47m

Watch next

Master Biological Species with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.