Which of these statements about myelination in neurons is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It speeds propagation by increasing the density of voltage-gated channels all along the axon.
T/F Multiple sclerosis is characterized by disrupted myelination of certain neurons in the central nervous system.
T/F It speeds propagation by preventing cations from leaking out across the membrane as they spread down the axon.
T/F It is more commonly observed in vertebrates than in invertebrates.
