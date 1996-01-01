Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology45. Nervous SystemNeurons and Action Potentials
Problem 2c
Which of these statements about myelination in neurons is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F It speeds propagation by increasing the density of voltage-gated channels all along the axon. T/F Multiple sclerosis is characterized by disrupted myelination of certain neurons in the central nervous system. T/F It speeds propagation by preventing cations from leaking out across the membrane as they spread down the axon. T/F It is more commonly observed in vertebrates than in invertebrates.

