Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology45. Nervous SystemNeurons and Action Potentials
1:02 minutes
Problem 4b
Textbook Question

What causes a nerve signal to move from one end of a neuron along the length of the neuron to the other end? What is a nerve signal, exactly? Why can’t it go backward? How is a nerve signal transmitted from one neuron to the next across a synapse? Write a short paragraph that answers these questions.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:14m

Watch next

Master Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.