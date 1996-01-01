General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
DNA Polymerases
Problem
Unlike prokaryotic DNA replication, replication of eukaryotic chromosomes __________.
A
involves two leading strands and no lagging strands
B
is semiconservative
C
has a single origin
D
is error-free
E
cannot be completed by DNA polymerase
