Conservation Biology
Problem 4c
Which of the following is characteristic of endemic species? a. They are often found in biodiversity hot spots. b. They are distributed widely in the biosphere. c. They require edges between ecosystems. d. They are often keystone species whose presence helps to structure a community.
