Two fruit flies with eyes of the usual red color are crossed, and their offspring are as follows: 77 red-eyed males, 71 ruby-eyed males, 152 red-eyed females. The allele for ruby eyes is
a. autosomal (carried on an autosome) and dominant.
b. autosomal and recessive.
c. sex-linked and dominant.
d. sex-linked and recessive.
