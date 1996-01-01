Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology13. Mendelian GeneticsMonohybrid Crosses
1:36 minutes
Problem 4b
Textbook Question

Two fruit flies with eyes of the usual red color are crossed, and their offspring are as follows: 77 red-eyed males, 71 ruby-eyed males, 152 red-eyed females. The allele for ruby eyes is a. autosomal (carried on an autosome) and dominant. b. autosomal and recessive. c. sex-linked and dominant. d. sex-linked and recessive.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:05m

Watch next

Master Monohybrid Crosses with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.