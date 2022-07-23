Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses
1:07 minutes
Problem 1`
Textbook Question
DRAW IT A pea plant heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii) is crossed with a plant homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Draw a Punnett square for this cross to predict genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Assume that pollen comes from the ii plant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parent plants. The first parent is heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii), and the second parent is homozygous for constricted pods (ii).
Set up a Punnett square. Draw a 2x2 grid. Label the top of each column with each allele from the homozygous parent (ii), and label the left side of each row with each allele from the heterozygous parent (Ii).
Fill in the Punnett square. Combine the alleles from the top of the columns and the side of the rows to fill in each cell of the grid. This will give you the possible genotypes of the offspring from this cross.
Determine the genotypic ratio from the Punnett square. Count the number of each genotype among the offspring.
Determine the phenotypic ratio based on the genotypes. Remember that the dominant allele (I) for inflated pods will mask the recessive allele (i) for constricted pods. Count how many offspring show each phenotype.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Punnett Square
A Punnett square is a diagram used in genetics to predict the outcome of a cross between two organisms. It displays the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for the calculation of genotypic and phenotypic ratios. In this case, it will help visualize the inheritance of the pod shape trait in pea plants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Punnett Squares
Genotype and Phenotype
Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it possesses, such as 'Ii' for heterozygous and 'ii' for homozygous. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. Understanding these terms is crucial for interpreting the results of the Punnett square.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Genotype & Phenotype
Mendelian Inheritance
Mendelian inheritance is the set of principles that explain how traits are passed from parents to offspring, based on the work of Gregor Mendel. It includes concepts such as dominance, segregation, and independent assortment. In this cross, the dominant allele for inflated pods (I) will mask the recessive allele for constricted pods (i), influencing the expected ratios in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:27
Polygenic Inheritance
Watch next
Master Monohybrid Crosses with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice