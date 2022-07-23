Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Punnett Square A Punnett square is a diagram used in genetics to predict the outcome of a cross between two organisms. It displays the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for the calculation of genotypic and phenotypic ratios. In this case, it will help visualize the inheritance of the pod shape trait in pea plants. Recommended video: Guided course 01:37 01:37 Punnett Squares

Genotype and Phenotype Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it possesses, such as 'Ii' for heterozygous and 'ii' for homozygous. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. Understanding these terms is crucial for interpreting the results of the Punnett square. Recommended video: Guided course 06:36 06:36 Genotype & Phenotype