Problem
If the two traits that Mendel looked at in his dihybrid cross of smooth yellow peas with wrinkled green peas had been controlled by genes that were located near each other on the same chromosome, then the F2 generation __________.
A
would have contained four phenotypes in a 9:3:3:1 ratio
B
would have contained only individuals that were heterozygous at both loci
C
would have contained no individuals that were heterozygous at both loci
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
would have deviated from the 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio that is predicted by the law of independent assortment