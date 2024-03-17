13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
According to Mendel's Law of Segregation, which of the following is a true statement?
Each gamete receives both of the parent’s alleles for each gene.
Dominant alleles segregate into gametes more frequently than recessive alleles.
Alleles segregate into different gametes with equal frequency.
Recessive alleles segregate into gametes more frequently than dominant alleles.
