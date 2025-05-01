Which of the following situations would delay the development of muscle fatigue the longest during cellular respiration?
A
A muscle cell with abundant oxygen supply performing aerobic respiration
B
A muscle cell accumulating high levels of lactic acid
C
A muscle cell relying primarily on anaerobic glycolysis
D
A muscle cell with depleted glycogen stores
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of muscle fatigue: Muscle fatigue occurs when a muscle is unable to generate force due to energy depletion or accumulation of metabolic byproducts like lactic acid.
Review the role of oxygen in cellular respiration: Aerobic respiration requires oxygen and produces ATP efficiently, while anaerobic respiration occurs in the absence of oxygen and produces less ATP along with lactic acid as a byproduct.
Analyze the options: Compare the conditions described in each option to determine which would delay muscle fatigue the longest. For example, abundant oxygen supply allows aerobic respiration, which is more efficient in ATP production and prevents lactic acid buildup.
Consider the impact of lactic acid: High levels of lactic acid (from anaerobic glycolysis) contribute to muscle fatigue by lowering pH and impairing enzyme function.
Evaluate glycogen stores: Glycogen is a key energy reserve for muscle cells. Depleted glycogen stores limit ATP production, accelerating fatigue. Therefore, a muscle cell with abundant oxygen supply performing aerobic respiration would delay fatigue the longest.
