Which of the following is the beneficial action of nitroglycerin in some cardiac emergencies?
A
It inhibits glycolysis in cardiac muscle cells.
B
It dilates coronary arteries, improving blood flow to the heart muscle.
C
It stimulates the release of insulin from the pancreas.
D
It increases heart rate to enhance cardiac output.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Nitroglycerin is a medication commonly used in cardiac emergencies, particularly for conditions like angina (chest pain) caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. Its primary role is to improve blood flow to the heart muscle.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze each option to determine its relevance to the action of nitroglycerin. For example, inhibiting glycolysis in cardiac muscle cells is not a known function of nitroglycerin, so this option can be ruled out.
Focus on the mechanism of action: Nitroglycerin works by releasing nitric oxide (NO) in the body, which relaxes and dilates blood vessels, including coronary arteries. This improves oxygen and nutrient delivery to the heart muscle.
Evaluate the remaining options: Stimulating insulin release from the pancreas and increasing heart rate are not related to nitroglycerin's primary function. These options can also be eliminated.
Conclude with the correct action: The beneficial action of nitroglycerin in cardiac emergencies is its ability to dilate coronary arteries, thereby improving blood flow to the heart muscle and alleviating chest pain.
