General Biology
29. Fungi
Fungi
Problem
A dramatic example of the pathogenicity of certain fungi is the dramatic decrease of the American chestnut tree by _____.
A
ergots
B
truffles
C
a shelf fungus
D
a rust
E
an ascomycete
