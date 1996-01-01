The mycelial growth habit leads to a body with a high surface-area-to-volume ratio. Why is this important?
a. Mycelia have a large surface area for absorption.
b. The hyphae that make up mycelia are long, thin tubes.
c. Most hyphae are broken up into compartments by walls called septa, although some exist as single, gigantic cells.
d. Hyphae can infiltrate living or dead tissues.
