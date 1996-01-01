Fungi Practice Problems

An endophytic fungus was found to be present in a plant's roots. Upon testing its solubilizing property, it was confirmed that the fungi can solubilize the different types of insoluble organic phosphate without affecting the soil pH. Provided that Phosphate Solubilizing Microorganisms (PSM) have two means of phosphate solubilization (Phosphatase/Phytase production and Organic acid production), which of the following statements is true?