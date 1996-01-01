General Biology
Back
6. The Membrane
Passive vs. Active Transport
Problem
Which of the following is a correct difference between active transport and facilitated diffusion?
A
Active transport involves transport proteins, and facilitated diffusion does not.
B
Facilitated diffusion can move solutes against a concentration gradient, and active transport cannot.
C
Facilitated diffusion requires carrier proteins, but active transport requires channel proteins.
D
Facilitated diffusion involves transport proteins, and active transport does not.
E
Active transport requires an input of energy, and facilitated diffusion does not.
