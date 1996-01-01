Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A cell has a membrane potential of –100 mV (more negative inside than outside) and has 1,000 times more calcium ions outside the cell than inside. Which of the following best describes a mechanism by which Ca2+ enters the cell?
A
Movement of Ca2+ into the cell through an ion channel down its concentration gradient
B
Passive diffusion of Ca2+ into the cell down its electrochemical gradient
C
Cotransport of Ca2+ into the cell with Cl–
D
Movement of Ca2+ into the cell through a carrier protein down its electrical gradient
E
Facilitated diffusion of Ca2+ into the cell down its electrochemical gradient