Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology45. Nervous SystemCentral and Peripheral Nervous System
2:41 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question

Why is memory thought to involve changes in particular synapses? a. At some synapses, more neurotransmitters are released after learning takes place. b. At some synapses, a different type of neurotransmitter is released after learning takes place. c. When researchers stimulated certain neurons electrically, individuals replayed memories. d. When researchers changed synapses in the brains of patients during surgery, the patients’ memories changed.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:53m

Watch next

Master Organization of the Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.