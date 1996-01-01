Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology45. Nervous SystemCentral and Peripheral Nervous System
Problem 10b
Textbook Question

Alzheimer’s disease is a common form of dementia affecting millions of people, especially the elderly. Two regions of the brain are particularly affected, often shrinking dramatically and accumulating large deposits of extracellular material. Based on your knowledge of memory, what two brain regions do you think these are? Explain.

