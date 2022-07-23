1:54 minutes 1:54 minutes Problem 2b Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of the following structures or regions is correctly paired with its function?

a. limbic system—motor control of speech b. medulla oblongata—homeostatic control c. cerebrum—coordination of movement and balance d. amygdala—short-term memory

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the primary functions of each structure or region mentioned in the options. The limbic system is primarily involved in emotions, memory, and arousal, not specifically in motor control of speech. View full solution The medulla oblongata is part of the brainstem that controls autonomic functions such as breathing, heart rate, and digestion, which are crucial for maintaining homeostasis. The cerebrum is responsible for higher brain functions, including thought, action, and sensory processing, but coordination of movement and balance is mainly managed by the cerebellum. The amygdala is involved in emotion processing and forming emotional memories, not specifically in managing short-term memory.

