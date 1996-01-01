Why is the emergence of the radicle an important first step in germination?
a. Its hook helps protect the shoot that emerges later.
b. It carries out photosynthesis to supply the embryo with food.
c. It is important for establishing a supply of water to the growing embryo.=
d. It is necessary to break the seed coat.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Embryogenesis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter