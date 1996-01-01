Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology36. Plant ReproductionSeeds
Why is the emergence of the radicle an important first step in germination? a. Its hook helps protect the shoot that emerges later. b. It carries out photosynthesis to supply the embryo with food. c. It is important for establishing a supply of water to the growing embryo.= d. It is necessary to break the seed coat.

