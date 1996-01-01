When does the apical–basal axis first become apparent?
a. when the epidermal, ground, and vascular tissues form
b. when the cotyledons, hypocotyl, and root form
c. when the first cell division produces the apical cell and basal cell
d. during the globular stage, when the suspensor is complete
