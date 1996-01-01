Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology41. Immune SystemAdaptive Immunity
1:13 minutes
Problem 4d
Textbook Question

What is one of the differences between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells? a. CD4+ cells are immature, and CD8+ cells are mature. b. CD4+ cells are activated, and CD8+ cells are not. c. CD4+ cells interact with class II MHC proteins, and CD8+ cells interact with class I MHC proteins. d. CD4+ cells activate cell-mediated responses, and CD8+ cells activate humoral responses.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:50m

Watch next

Master Adaptive Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.