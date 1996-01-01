Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology41. Immune SystemAdaptive Immunity
Which of the following best describes the difference in the way B cells and cytotoxic T cells deal with invaders? a. B cells confer active immunity; T cells confer passive immunity. b. B cells send out antibodies to attack; certain T cells can do the attacking themselves. c. T cells handle the primary immune response; B cells handle the secondary response. d. B cells are responsible for the cell-mediated immune response; T cells are responsible for the humoral immune response.

