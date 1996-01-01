Which of the following statements is correct in describing the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?
A
A monohybrid cross involves a single parent, whereas a dihybrid cross involves two parents.
B
A dihybrid cross involves organisms that are heterozygous for two characters that are being studied, and a monohybrid cross involves organisms that are heterozygous for only one character being studied.
C
A monohybrid cross is performed for one generation, whereas a dihybrid cross is performed for two generations.
D
A monohybrid cross results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio, whereas a dihybrid cross gives a phenotypic 3:1 ratio.