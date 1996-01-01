Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Assume that there is a gene in apples that determines fruit color and a second gene that determines fruit size. Let A represent the dominant allele for big apples and a represent the recessive allele for small apples. Similarly, let R represent the dominant allele for red apples and r represent the recessive allele for yellow apples. You have one tree that produces big yellow apples and another tree that produces small red apples. When the two are crossed, you find that half of the new trees produce big red apples and half produce big yellow apples. What are the genotypes of the parents?