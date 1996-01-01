What important role does lignin play in vascular plants?
a. It is the major component of the cuticle, which prevents plants from drying out.
b. It forms the outer layer of pollen grains.
c. It forms the tough, rigid cell walls of water-conducting cells.
d. It nourishes the embryo in seed plants.
