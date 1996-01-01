General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication
Problem
Once the DNA at the replication fork is unwound by helicases, what prevents the two strands from coming back together to re-form a double helix?
A
The helicase modifies the DNA in such a way as to eliminate the affinity between the two strands.
B
DNA polymerase follows the helicase so closely that there is no chance for the strands to come back together.
C
The helicase pushes the two strands so far apart that they have no chance of finding each other.
D
One of the strands is rapidly degraded, preventing the double helix from re-forming.
E
Single-strand binding proteins bind the unwound DNA and prevent the double helix from re-forming.
