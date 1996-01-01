General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication
Problem
The removal of the RNA primer and addition of DNA nucleotides to the 3' end of Okazaki fragments in its place is carried out by __________.
A
nuclease
B
primase
C
DNA polymerase III
D
ligase
E
DNA polymerase I
