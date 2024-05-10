14. DNA Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which transformation from the list below best exemplifies the process of DNA replication?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the enzymes listed below catalyze the formation of phosphodiester bonds during DNA replication, either directly or indirectly, except.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following steps of DNA replication is involved in the replacement of RNA primers with DNA nucleotides?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following DNA strands is synthesized in the form of Okazaki fragments during DNA replication?