A micrograph of a dividing cell from a mouse showed 19 chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids. During which of the following stages of cell division could such a picture have been taken? (Explain your answer.)
a. prophase of mitosis
b. telophase II of meiosis
c. prophase I of meiosis
d. prophase II of meiosis
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Meiosis II with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter