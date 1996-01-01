Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology12. MeiosisMeiosis II
2: minutes
Problem 9
Textbook Question

A micrograph of a dividing cell from a mouse showed 19 chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids. During which of the following stages of cell division could such a picture have been taken? (Explain your answer.) a. prophase of mitosis b. telophase II of meiosis c. prophase I of meiosis d. prophase II of meiosis

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:17m

Watch next

Master Meiosis II with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.