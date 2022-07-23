Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
12. Meiosis
Meiosis II
Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells. If such a cell enters meiosis, how many chromosomes and double-helical molecules of DNA will be present in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis II? a. 21 chromosomes and 21 double-helical DNA molecules b. 21 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules c. 42 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules d. 42 chromosomes and 84 double-helical DNA molecules
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question is asking how many chromosomes and double-helical DNA molecules will be present in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis II, given that Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells.
Step 2: Recall that meiosis is a type of cell division that results in four daughter cells each with half the number of chromosomes of the parent cell. This is a process of sexual reproduction in eukaryotes.
Step 3: Since Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells, at the end of meiosis II, each daughter cell will have half of this number, which is 21 chromosomes.
Step 4: Recall that during meiosis, each chromosome is replicated once, and the cell is divided twice. Therefore, each chromosome consists of two identical sister chromatids, which are separated during meiosis II. So, each of the 21 chromosomes will have one double-helical DNA molecule.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is a. 21 chromosomes and 21 double-helical DNA molecules.
Meiosis
Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse daughter cells. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while meiosis II resembles mitosis, where sister chromatids are separated. This process is essential for sexual reproduction, producing gametes with half the original chromosome number.
Chromosome Number
In diploid organisms, chromosomes exist in pairs, with one set inherited from each parent. Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells, meaning they have 21 pairs. During meiosis, the diploid number is halved, resulting in haploid gametes that contain only one chromosome from each pair. Thus, after meiosis, each daughter cell will have 21 chromosomes.
Double-Helical DNA Molecules
Each chromosome consists of a single double-helical DNA molecule. During the S phase of the cell cycle, before meiosis begins, each chromosome is replicated, resulting in two sister chromatids per chromosome. However, during meiosis II, the sister chromatids are separated, leading to each daughter cell containing one double-helical DNA molecule per chromosome. Therefore, at the end of meiosis II, each daughter cell will have 21 double-helical DNA molecules.
