Meiosis Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse daughter cells. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while meiosis II resembles mitosis, where sister chromatids are separated. This process is essential for sexual reproduction, producing gametes with half the original chromosome number. Recommended video: Guided course 04:49 04:49 Meiosis I & Meiosis II

Chromosome Number In diploid organisms, chromosomes exist in pairs, with one set inherited from each parent. Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells, meaning they have 21 pairs. During meiosis, the diploid number is halved, resulting in haploid gametes that contain only one chromosome from each pair. Thus, after meiosis, each daughter cell will have 21 chromosomes. Recommended video: Guided course 08:09 08:09 Homologous Chromosomes