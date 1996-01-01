Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology40. Circulatory SystemGas Exchange
1:11 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook Question

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas found in furnace and automobile engine exhaust and cigarette smoke. CO binds to hemoglobin 210 times more tightly than does O2. CO also binds with an electron transport protein and disrupts cellular respiration. Explain why CO is such a deadly gas.

