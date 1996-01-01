One of the many mutant opponents that the movie monster Godzilla contends with is Mothra, a giant mothlike creature with a wingspan of 7–8 m. Science fiction creatures like these can be critiqued on the grounds of biomechanical and physiological principles. Focusing on the principles of gas exchange that you learned about in this chapter, what problems would Mothra face? Why do you think truly giant insects are improbable?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gas Exchange and Breathing with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter